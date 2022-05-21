Moorways Sports Village: £42m sport centre opens in Derby

Play Brightcove video

Sarah Kilburn-Wilson reports on the opening of Moorways Sports Village

A brand new £42million sports centre has opened in Derby today.

Moorways Sports Village has taken three years to build, on the site of the old Moorway Baths.

Moorways Sports Village was built on the site of the old Moorways Baths - and now features a 50metre swimming pool. Credit: ITV News Central

It features state-of-the-art facilities including a 50metre pool, an outdoor running track and a gym.

Olympic legends including swimmer Mark Foster, Derbyshire's own Ross Davenport and track and field athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton were at the grand opening today.

Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton tests out the new gym equipment at Moorways Sports Village Credit: ITV News Central

The opening of the new facility comes as the Queens Leisure Centre, on Cathedral Road, closes its doors after 90 years - a place where thousands learned to swim, including double Olympic gold medal winner Adam Peaty.

Leader of Derby City Council, Cllr Chris Poulter, told ITV News Central today that the Queens Leisure Centre couldn't be restored to its former glory: