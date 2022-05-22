Police are investigating after a two-year-old boy reportedly fell from a second-storey flat window in Leicester.

Officers were alerted to Aadams Apartments on Frog Island in the city centre, at 4.49pm on Saturday 21st May, by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Their teams took the boy to hospital, where his injuries were not found to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 23-year-old woman from Leicester has been arrested on suspicion of neglect. She currently remains in police custody.

Leicestershire Police officers have been carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Mike Chandler said:

'We have been speaking with a number of people following the incident as we continue to establish the full circumstances regarding what has happened.

'If you were in the area this afternoon, please think back to anything you saw which could help our enquiries. If you have any information, please make contact with us'.