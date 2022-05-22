The hunt for 'impatient' van driver after ducklings crushed crossing the road

Police are investigating after reports of ducklings being killed when they were run over by a van, after other traffic had stopped to let them cross the road.

Staffordshire Police said officers are looking into the incident after images of the ducklings lying in the road were shared on social media.

The incident happened in Trentham in Stoke-on-Trent on Friday.

Police have asked people not to take matters into their own hands, while the force establishes if any offences were made.

Steven Walley wrote in a Facebook post: "I've just been driving on the A34 at Trentham Gardens roundabout when a family of seven ducklings were crossing the road.

"All the traffic stopped to let them cross but disgustingly this van driver, after initially stopping, could not then wait for the five seconds it would have taken to let them cross and drove straight over them, crushing three of them."

Mr Walley said he had then followed the van to a nearby lay-by, and had what he described as a "very heated conversation" with the driver.

Staffordshire Police said it has contacted the author of the Facebook post for further information.

"We have made contact with the author of the post and are establishing potential offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act," the force said.

"We understand this is an emotive issue for many people and we ask please that you do not take matters into your own hands."