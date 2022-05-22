Play Brightcove video

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to Birmingham's iconic Floozie in the Jacuzzi, after the fountain was filled with detergent.

It happened merely hours after the fountain was switched on for the first time in nearly seven years.

ITV News Central broadcasted live from the fountain on Thursday 19th May, where it can be seen filled with soapy bubbles:

The leader of Birmingham City Council, Ian Ward, told BBC Politics Midlands today that the soapy fountain was 'not a joke' and has 'caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the plant room'.

He also added that they're trying to identify the person responsible and prosecute them.