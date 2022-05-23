Two teenagers have been arrested - one on suspicion of murder - after a 17-year-old was found with stab injuries in Sutton Coldfield in Birmingham.

The attack happened in Churchill Road in the Falcon Lodge area of Sutton Coldfield at around 5.30pm on Sunday, May 22.

The boy was found with knife wounds to his chest and hand. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of wounding assault and a 14-year-old arrested on attempted murder.

One was arrested at an address in Sutton Coldfield and the other at an address in Tamworth.

They both remain in police custody today as enquiries continue.

DI Junior Stephens from Force CID, said: "We have made two arrests but our investigation is on-going.

"We have trawled CCTV footage and spoken with a number of people at the scene, but this is a busy area and we'd urge anyone who hasn't spoken with us to get in touch."

Police say anyone with information should message them via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting 20/486622/22, or call 101.

Alternatively anyone can anonymously call charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.