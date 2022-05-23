Global superstar Sean Paul has revealed his link to the Midlands on ITV's Loose Women on Monday.

The dancehall and reggae rapper, who is from Jamaica, was discussing his grandmother who comes from Coventry.

The singer told the ITV show that his 98-year-old nan has told him to get authentic Fish and Chips while in Coventry.

But he claimed he had struggled to find any which were packaged in newspaper which he said proved disappointing.

The Get Busy and Temperature hitmaker went on to speak about his new album Scorcha - which he described was about "feeling free" after two years at home.

People watching on social media were shocked that the international superstar made an appearance on the programme.

The surprise continued when the famous rapper started to dance with the panelists.

When is Sean Paul next coming to the Midlands?