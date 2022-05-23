Human remains found in the River Severn in Shropshire are believed to have been in the water for a significant amount of time, police said.

The remains were recovered in the village of Cressage, between Shrewsbury and Ironbridge, after a member of the public called the emergency services shortly before 9.15pm on Saturday.

Police attended with colleagues from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. The remains were removed from the water, and have been confirmed to be human.

West Mercia Police said in a statement: "It is thought they have been in the water for a significant amount of time.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained. An investigation has been launched and all lines of inquiry are being explored."

Detective Chief Inspector John Weaver said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation and inquiries are ongoing.

"Our priority at this stage is to identify the deceased.

"The remains are being forensically examined and the results will determine the next steps in our investigation.

"This could be a lengthy process but we will update the public in due course."

There will continue to be a police presence at the scene over the coming days as inquiries and searches of the immediate area continue.