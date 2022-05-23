A reflection bench which was donated to Nottingham's Arboretum Park as part of a Netflix mental health initiative has been vandalised.

Netflix donated the bench to Nottingham City Council in January to celebrate the launch of the third series of Ricky Gervais’ After Life.

Over the weekend, vandals destroyed the bench leaving the wood scattered across the park.

In a statement, Nottingham City Council said: "This is completely unacceptable and heartbreaking.

"Over the weekend, vandals destroyed the 'Afterlife' bench in the Arboretum. The bench was donated to the park in January via the Ricky Gervais show Afterlife, and quickly became a special place for reflection for many

"Thank you to the kind person who retrieved pieces of the bench from around the park and got in touch with us to let us know what had happened."We really want to replace the bench and are working on how we could make it happen - watch this space!"

Netflix donated 25 benches to local councils around the UK as part of a mental health initiative.

The benches were commissioned with suicide prevention charity the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) and feature QR codes leading to online resources and a message of support.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Papyrus offer support for children and young people under the age of 35 over the phone on 0800 068 41 41 between 9am – midnight every day of the year. If you would rather text you can do so on 07786 209697 or send an email to pat@papyrus-uk.org

Rethink Mental Illness offer practical advice and information for anyone affected by mental health problems on a wide range of topics including treatment, support and care. Phone 0300 5000 927 (Mon-Fri 9.30am-4pm) or visit rethink.org

Mind also offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.

Campaign Against Living Miserably's (CALM) helpline and webchat are open from 5pm until midnight, 365 days a year. Call CALM on 0800 58 58 58 or chat to their trained helpline staff online. No matter who you are or what you're going through, it's free, anonymous and confidential.

If you have an emergency and a life is in danger, contact the emergency services on 999.