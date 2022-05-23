A 27-year-old nurse has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life, after a child died suddenly in hospital.

The female staff member at Birmingham Children's Hospital has been suspended by the trust as West Midlands Police carry out their investigations.

The child died on Thursday in the hospital's intensive care unit.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The woman was arrested on Thursday evening at a property in the West Midlands area on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life.

"She has been released while the investigation continues and the results of forensic tests are examined.

“The family of the child are being supported by specially-trained officers.”

The NHS trust that runs the hospital told the Sun: “Following the death of an infant at our Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, we have asked West Midlands Police to examine what has happened, in line with our own safeguarding policy.

“The staff member involved has been suspended by the trust following the national process on the sudden unexpected death of a child.

“We are supporting the infant’s family at this distressing time and ask that privacy is respected in this process.”