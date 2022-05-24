999 called made by Kemarni Watson Darby's mum as he lay dying

Play Brightcove video

Warning: This article contains content that readers may find upsetting.

This is the 999 call made by Kemarni Watson Darby's mother as he lay dying at his home in West Bromwich in June 2018.

On his final day alive, he and his mother Alicia Watson, first visited a nurse.

Alicia Watson, Kemarni's mother Credit: West Midlands Police

The three-year-old had been complaining of feeling unwell, but nothing was identified and he was prescribed rehydration medicine.

The pair of them then visited a McDonalds restaurant for lunch, CCTV footage showing Kemarni lagging behind his mother as they return home hand in hand.

The prosecution said that afternoon, Kemarni was fatally assaulted.

Nathanial Pope Credit: West Midlands Police

Nathanial Pope, his mother's partner, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years for murdering the little boy.

His mother Alicia Watson, 30, who was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of her son, was today jailed for 11 years at Birmingham Crown Court.

Jurors heard that Watson was on the phone with a family member when she found her son Kemarni unresponsive.Pope, who was also in the property, began doing chest compressions on Kemarni who started to bring up vomit, the court was told.

The family member advised her to call 999, where can be heard repeatedly telling the operator "he's three years old" and "he's not responding" before describing his breathing as "quiet."

Paramedics arrive at the building where Kemarni lived Credit: West Midlands Police

Images captured on CCTV show paramedics arriving at the flat on Beacon View Road in West Bromwich, West Midlands, on June 5, 2018. They found him lying lifeless.

When paramedics arrived, Watson began saying 'he is here' in relation to the ambulance crews before the paramedics "took over from Nathaniel and started commencing CPR", Watson told police in her interview."I was just talking to him, holding Kemarni's hand," she said.On the way to hospital, Watson said the ambulance put its sirens on while she phoned her son's father, Darren, and told him "your son is not breathing, get to the hospital", the court was told.Once at hospital, she said paramedics took Kemarni to a 'resuscitation room' and strapped him to a bed.However, Watson said after medical staff had attended to Kemarni for two hours, they stopped and "basically said goodbye".