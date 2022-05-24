Birmingham City Council says its gold award winning flower display is worth the cost because of the tourism it will bring to the city.

The arrangement, which won the council its tenth consecutive gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show today (May 24), features the Birmingham 2022 logo at its centrepiece, and represents the city's most iconic landmarks.

Birmingham City Council has been approached by ITV News Central for the exact figure spent ensuring an award winning display, but a spokesperson said they are unable to provide the final figure because the display is "still in its build phase."

The council says the display "celebrates our status as proud host city for the Games and it is raising awareness of the event to a new audience at the world’s premier flower show."

This summer, the award-winning display will come back to the city where people in Birmingham can enjoy it.

Credit: Luke Walker / Birmingham City Council

The council goes on to say that feedback from Chelsea Flower Show visitors was very positive with people saying they are now thinking of, or will now make plans, to visit Birmingham and the wider West Midlands this summer.

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “Congratulations to everyone from our parks and nurseries team – they have done a fantastic job of promoting the city and our status as Proud Host City for the Commonwealth Games with their bold and brilliant entry.

“The Chelsea Flower Show is a prestigious platform to promote the biggest event Birmingham will have ever held, and in winning this gold medal, we are getting a taste of the spirit of friendly competition that will be coming to our city.

“This amazing floral display perfectly combines some of our most iconic landmarks and the various sports that will be contested at venues across Birmingham and the West Midlands during what will be an unforgettable summer.”