Warning: Some readers may find this article upsetting.

Photos showing the inside of the filthy two-bed flat where three-year-old Kemarni Watson Darby was murdered by his mother’s boyfriend have been released by police.

The toddler was kept in a room locked with cable ties in the cramped property in West Bromwich - as he suffered "a catalogue of horrendous injuries".

His injuries were likened to those of a car crash victim, in the weeks before he was killed, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was earlier this month found unanimously guilty of murdering the three-year-old at his home by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court. Today he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years for killing him.

Kemarni's mother, 30-year-old Alicia Watson, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child's death.

She has been jailed for 11 years.

Alicia Watson and Nathanial Pope Credit: West Midlands Police

What happened to Kemarni Watson Darby?

Prosecutors alleged he died after a "vicious, forceful assault" which split his abdomen and caused a "massive" internal bleed.

Kemarni was left with a "plethora of severe injuries" including multiple fractures to his rib cage, as well as wounds to his liver and colon.

Bruising was uncovered on his lungs, head, mouth, neck, arms, chest, abdomen, back and legs, prosecutors previously said.

The "catalogue" of injuries also included scars to the eyes, cheeks, knees and limbs.

Where did he live?

Watson and Pope, who were both also found guilty of multiple child cruelty counts, lived together in rooms strewn with rubbish and clothing.

In the photos of the living room, there are tops of baby bottles, medicine containers and plastic bags spread out on the ground.

An electrical wire used to lock the bedroom door Credit: West Midlands Police

Another photo showed an electrical wire being used a makeshift lock on a bedroom door.

A witness during the trial claimed Pope would lock Kemarni in there.

The witness, who can't be named for legal reasons, described how Pope would take an electrical wire and turn it around the door handle.

Kemarni would then bang on the door begging to be let out. Pope would do nothing.

The witness also said Kemarni was a naughty child and that Watson would slap him.

The kitchen was covered with plates, bottles, rubbish packets, and McDonalds packaging - which was one of the last meals Kemarni ate.