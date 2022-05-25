A former West Midlands Police detective who offered sexual services from his home for money, has been barred from working in policing.

Former DC Nicholas Taylor, who was based in Bloxwich, would advertise the services on the internet with his partner.

West Midlands Police have now confirmed Mr Taylor would have been dismissed from his job, had he not resigned.

An investigation into Mr Taylor was launched in November 2020, after the police force were contacted by a national newspaper.

Mr Taylor was then removed from public-facing duties.

At a hearing today (25 May) the former DC was found to have breached professional standards relating to his duties and responsibilities and instructions as well as conducting himself in a discreditable way.

The independent chair has found the officer's behaviour amounted to gross misconduct, and that he would have been dismissed had he not resigned. He will now be placed on the barred list, preventing him from working in policing. Det Ch Supt Sam Ridding, head of West Midlands Police Professional Standards Department, said: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our officers, both on and off duty. “Like all officers, DC Taylor should not have engaged in activity that was likely to bring discredit on the police service and any business interests should have been declared to be assessed for any potential conflicts of interest with his role within the police.

"He failed to do that, and his off duty actions brought discredit upon West Midlands Police."