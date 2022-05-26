Major Derbyshire road closed as fire breaks out at recycling plant

A major Derbyshire road has been closed after a fire broke out at a recycling centre.

The blaze is being tackled at Loscoe Household Waste Recycling Centre, in Heanor and there is believed to be a substantial police presence at the scene.

The picture shows the extent of the response from emergency services. There is a substantial police presence at the scene in Taylor Lane, Loscoe.

It has caused major disruption to surrounding businesses with vans and lorries arriving at the industrial estate.

A witness reports both "marked and unmarked police cars seen rushing to the incident".

Four fire engines and a fire van are at the scene. It is not clear when Taylor Lane is likely to reopen to traffic.