Three men have been convicted after a father-of-five was stripped naked and beaten to death at an industrial premises in Sandwell.

Carl Woodall died after sustaining catastrophic injuries during the early hours of June 28, last year.

Police said at least three weapons were used in the sustained attack and a pathologist identified more than 140 separate injuries.

Mark Campbell and Simmion Goldbourne have been found guilty of murder and James McGhee has been found guilty of manslaughter following a three-week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mr Woodall, who was known to his family and friends as "Burt", was a father of five.

In a tribute released by Mr Woodall's family through West Midlands Police, they described him as a "kind, caring person".

The tribute reads: "Carl was a quiet, hard-working man who loved his family and children."

They added: "He kept himself to himself and did not deserve to die in such horrific circumstances.

"Carl’s family and friends are heartbroken about what has happened to such a kind, caring person.

"His life has been needlessly taken away from everyone who loves him.

"We will never know why Carl was targeted in such a senseless way. He will always be in our hearts and will forever be missed.”

What happened?

From left to right: James McGhee, Mark Campbell, Simmion Goldbourne Credit: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police said the 44-year-old spent the Sunday afternoon before his death with his ex-partner and their three children.

They had lunch before he returned to the static caravan he lived in at the unit he rented on Doulton Trading Estate, in Rowley Regis, officers said.

At just after 1.16am on Monday, June 38, CCTV cameras captured a Nissan Qashqai moving along Doulton Road shortly before it was seen parking inside the trading estate.

The car was being driven by McGhee alongside passengers Goldbourne and Campbell.

Captured on CCTV

Shortly after, the trio were captured on CCTV approaching Carl’s unit on foot.

Over the next 30 minutes they were seen going to and from the unit, and at around 2am Campbell and Goldbourne managed to get inside the perimeter fence.

McGhee was seen on his own outside the fence and is thought to have returned to his car.

Just over two hours later, at 4.13am, Goldbourne and Campbell were seen emerging from the unit, one carrying a bag and the other a box.

They ran back to McGhee who was waiting for them in the car. Seconds later, they all drove off.

Injuries

During the post mortem examination, the pathologist identified more than 140 separate injuries, including a traumatic brain injury which would have contributed to his death.

While it’s largely unknown why such a prolonged and vicious attack was carried out, detectives started to piece together the evidence.

Facts from the case

Police said Campbell met Mr Woodall’s stepsons in prison in 2018.

Campbell made contact with one of them in June 2021 and spent some time staying in a hotel in Halesowen.

Police said they knew they had visited the Doulton Trading Estate and had food from a takeaway within the estate – a short distance from the offence location.

Campbell left the West Midlands and returned to his home in Nottingham suddenly after the attack on Mr Woodall.

Whatever the dispute between Mr Woodall's stepsons and Mark Campbell, phone records showed that all contact between them ended.

Phone activity

Police also discovered phone activity between the three defendants before Mr Woodall's death and were able to track their phones as they travelled from Nottingham to the Black Country.

This mirrored the analysis of ANPR cameras used to trace the vehicle James McGhee was driving.

In addition, officers recovered CCTV from the unit, where they believed Campbell and Goldbourne scaled the fence, while McGhee waited in the car for over two hours.

First attack

Police said Mr Woodall was first attacked in his caravan and then taken into his unit where he was further beaten until he died. He was discovered the following day by his son.

Forensic analysis of the unit showed that an untidy search had been made. A bloodstained knife and machete were also found which, when examined, matched Mr Woodall's blood.

CCTV also showed Campbell returning to his girlfriend’s flat in Nottingham at around 8.30pm on June 27.

He was driven by McGhee who was seen with a large amount of cash when re-fuelling his car and buying snacks at a local garage.

He took a large bloodstained crowbar back home with him which police later recovered from his garden.

When the car was recovered, Mr Woodall’s blood stains were found in the front passenger and rear seat.

Goldbourne returned to work and CCTV showed that he dumped a bag in a skip.

Following a search there, clothing was recovered. He later accepted that this was the clothing he’d worn at the time of the offence.

Following a three week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court:

• Mark Campbell, aged 39, from Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham was found guilty of murder.• Simmion Goldbourne, aged 28, from Glamis Road, Nottingham was found guilty of murder.• James McGhee, aged 28, from Stanstead Avenue, Nottingham was found guilty of manslaughter and not guilty of murder.

They will be sentenced on Friday.

'His death was senseless'

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police homicide team, said: "My thoughts are with Carl’s family. He died in horrific circumstances and I cannot imagine how painful their loss is.

"We do not fully understand why Carl was killed but his death was senseless and the level violence used against him is deplorable.

"Carl was a quiet and well-liked man, he had five children, three of which are very young. He did nothing to deserve what happened to him on that dreadful day.

"I hope the outcome at court today offers some solace to Carl’s family. My thoughts remain with them."

