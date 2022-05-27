A murder investigation has been launched by West Mercia Police after a woman's body was found this morning (27 May) on a lane in Hopwood, Worcestershire, near to the border of Birmingham.

The body was discovered by a member of the public on Wast Hills Lane shortly after 6am.

Officers say they were at the scene within 10 minutes and a cordon has been in place since, with the road closed whilst initial police actions were carried out.

Police patrols are now being increased in the area.Det Chief Insp Gerry Smith said: "At this stage it is far too early to speculate as to what has happened but it’s important to say we do not believe there to be any risk to the local or wider community.

“I don’t underestimate the impact that something like this will have on the local community, so you can expect to see additional officers in the surrounding areas while our investigation continues. We have also been incredibly grateful for the support of the community so far today.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry but to support our investigation we are eager to hear from anyone that was in the area, or travelling through it, in the early hours of this morning who hasn’t yet spoken to our officers."West Midlands Ambulance service said it was "immediately clear" nothing could be done to save a woman who was found on a country lane.