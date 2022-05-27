Football fans from across the Midlands will be descending on London this weekend as three teams from the region go for promotion glory at Wembley Stadium.

First up is an East vs West derby, as Mansfield Town take on Port Vale in the League Two Playoff Final on Saturday - with a place in League One being the prize for the winner.

Nottingham Forest will be in action on Sunday.

They will be competing for the biggest prize of all when they take on Huddersfield Town in the Championship Playoff Final for a place in the Premier League.

Thousands of fans from Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire will be making their way to the capital across the weekend all hoping their team can secure the win.

Here is everything you need to know about the two ties this weekend.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest fans celebrate on the pitch after they reach the play off final Credit: PA

The Reds travel to Wembley for the first time in 30 years with more than 36,000 Forest fans set to be in attendance. Nottingham Forest tickets for the match have sold out.

They are looking to end a 23-year exile from the Premier League.

The match kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event with the build up starting from 3.30pm.

For those who don't have a Sky Sports subscription, the game will also be shown on the Now TV streaming service, which allows users to buy monthly or daily sports passes.

According to the club's website, the club have released a new play-off range which includes flags, foam hands, scarves and play-off final t-shirts in both adults and junior sizes.

Forest secured their spot in the playoff final after beating Sheffield United over their two-legged playoff semi-final.

The City Ground Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images

The Reds led 2-1 after the first leg, but lost the second by the same margin - making it 3-3 overall.

Following extra time, Forest took victory in a penalty shootout which secured their spot at Wembley.

Jackie Mutimer, lifelong Forest fan, emigrated to Australia n 1999 when the Reds were last in the premier League.

She said: "I'm hoping that I am the lucky charm.

"When I left in 1999 and Forest were relegated one of my last games I went to the City Ground and I looked around and I thought I'm going to miss this.

"I fervently believe that they need to get back in the Premier League because that's where they belong."

Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town players congratulate each other Credit: PA

The Stags have not lost in their previous six matches, winning four.

The stags had a tricky tie to overcome to reach the League Two Playoff Final.

They took on Northampton Town over their two-legged semi-final and were able to secure a win in both games to get to Wembley.

They won the first leg 2-1 and went on to win 1-0 in the second, taking the aggregate score 3-1.

The match with Port Vale kicks off at 4pm on Saturday and will be shown live on Sky Sports with the build up starting from 3.30pm.

Nigel Clough Credit: PA

Nigel Clough, manager of Mansfield was among the scorers when Forest were at Wembley 33 years ago.

Now he wants his players to create their own memories.

He said: "They'll be very aware of their loved ones being there and the memories that they have an opportunity to create for them for everybody.

"Mansfield don't go to Wembley very often and have not been in League One too often. We've got 90 minutes to try and get us there."

Port Vale Football Club

Fans invade the pitch after Port Vale's victory in the penalty shoot-out at Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

Port Vale took on Swindon Town in their playoff semi-final and lost the first leg 2-1.

That was only the beginning though, as a dramatic second leg saw the Valiants win 1-0, taking the aggregate score to 2-2 overall.

Extra time came and went and a penalty shootout was needed to separate the two teams where Vale came out on top to secure their spot in the final.

Their match with Mansfield kicks off at 4pm on Saturday and will be shown live on Sky Sports with the build up starting from 3.30pm.

It would be a significant achievement for a club which has, in the last two decades gone through two spells in administration.

That was all before a change in ownership which brought stability.

General view of Vale Park, home to Port Vale Credit: PA

Aly Simcock, lifelong Port Vale fan has experienced the highs and lows.

She said: "It's exciting, there's lots of build up to get into Wembley in the first place.

"There are lots of competitions where you really want to get that chance of being at Wembley and now we're finally here you kind of can't believe yourself. Even talking about it i'm getting a bit goosey.

"So as a fan it's great to get that opportunity, but then the actual realisation kicks in there's a chance that you could be coming home disappointed.

"That's not going to happen though. We have been playing for this day all season."

Solihull Moors

Solihull Moors are also ina ction over the weekend and are just two wins away from being promoted to the football league for the first time in their history.

This weekend they have a semi final with Chesterfield, win that and they are in the final with a chance to make club history.

Solihull finished the regular season in third place, above many famous former league sides.

Win on Sunday and they'll be one victory away from creating their own football league history.