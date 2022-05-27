Men jailed after father of five 'tortured and cut up' in Sandwell

Three men have been jailed for a total of 87 years after a father of five was 'tortured and cut up' in Sandwell.

Carl Woodall, who was 44, died after sustaining 'catastrophic injuries' during the early hours of June 28, last year.

Police said at least three weapons were used in the attack and a pathologist identified more than 140 separate injuries.

Mark Campbell and Simmion Goldbourne, from Nottingham, were found guilty of murder and James McGhee, also from Nottingham, was found guilty of manslaughter following a three-week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The court heard how Mark Campbell and Simmion Goldbourne forced their way into Mr Woodall's caravan in the early hours of the morning before battering him to death.

Today (May 27) Campbell and Goldbourne were jailed for life for the Black Country attack and must serve a minimum of 36 years.

James McGhee, who drove Campbell and Goldbourne from Nottingham to the murder scene, was jailed for 15 years.

Carl Woodall was beaten to death in the early hours of June 28. Credit: Handout

Sentencing, Mr Justice Jacobs said: "What proceeded over the course of two hours was quite unimaginable horror as both of you [Campbell and Goldbourne] tortured Mr Woodall."

"The brutality of your violence towards Mr Woodall and the period of time is at the extreme level, even in the context of such horrific crimes."

McGhee, of Stanstead Avenue, Nottingham, Campbell, of Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham, and Goldbourne, of no fixed address but previously from Nottingham, were accused of joint enterprise murder.

They denied the charge and faced a trial in which jurors heard of the sadistic two hour attack on Mr Woodall.

Dad-of-four Campbell and Goldbourne were convicted of murder by jurors after they spent three hours and ten minutes deliberating.

McGhee was acquitted of murdering Mr Woodall - known to loved ones as Burt - but instead found guilty of manslaughter.

The court was told how Mr Woodall was left wearing just a single sock when the killers fled the industrial unit where the victim lived and worked.

He had been living in a static caravan on the site in Doulton Road, Rowley Regis, where he rented a unit.

Self-confessed drug dealer Campbell said he plotted with co-defendant Goldbourne to burgle Mr Woodall's unit of drugs they believed were stashed there when they met at a party.

McGhee was later recruited as the get-away driver, making the round-trip from Nottingham to Sandwell.

A silver Nissan Qashqai driven by McGhee, 28, was captured on CCTV in Doulton Road with passengers Goldbourne, 28, and Campbell, 39, at 1.15am on the day of the murder.

Goldbourne and Campbell were captured minutes later 'looking around' the premises and 'checking the access' before returning to the vehicle.

The trio headed in the direction of Mr Woodall's caravan before Goldbourne and Campbell scaled a metal fence and entered the yard at the industrial unit.

McGhee was said to have gone back to the car at this point.

Killers Goldbourne and Campbell entered the caravan, where the first assault took place, before the victim was taken to the industrial unit and 'severely' beaten again.

McGhee remained at the car for two hours until his co-defendants returned at about 4.13am.

The court heard how they received a total of £8,000 in 'blood money'.

Mr Woodall suffered multiple injuries including to his torso, many of which were inflicted with a blade with a 'sharp edge'.

His head 'came into contact with machinery' which had been 'strewn around the premises', the court was told.

Other injuries were allegedly inflicted with a serrated blade, his face and head were heavily bruised and he suffered a traumatic brain injury.

A knife and a machete were recovered from the scene, Mr Heywood added.

The victim's son Ryan Woodall was with his girlfriend Shannon when the couple tragically discovered the pummelled body at about 4.30pm later that day.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but 'rough diamond' Mr Woodall was 'beyond all help' and was confirmed dead.