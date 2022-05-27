Violent and abusive man who killed wife after row is jailed

An abusive husband has been jailed after he admitted killing his wife.

Vitoldas Platakis accepted responsibility for the death of Valdemara Zemaitiene, who was found dead at their Nottinghamshire home in July 2021.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Platakis said he attacked the 48-year-old following an argument at his home in Newark – but that he did not intend to kill her.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on May 9. He has now been jailed for nine years and four months.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC, who presided over the case said he struck her with so much force it ruptured her spleen.

What did the judge say?

Sentencing Platakis, Judge Dickinson said: “On the night of July 21-22 last year, you killed Valdemara Zemaitiene.

"You struck her with so much force it ruptured her spleen.

“That night there was a row. We know this because neighbours heard shouting and banging.

"You attacked her and caused her death. You did not intend to but that was the result of what you did.

“Valdemara is dead. Her sister, niece and others have lost a beloved relative and friend. The effect will last on them for a lifetime.”

Extensive bruising

Emergency services were called to the couple’s home in Victoria Street at 11.20am on July 22, last year after Platakis told a passer-by to call 999 as his wife had died.

Police and paramedics entered the property and found Ms Zemaitiene’s body in an upstairs bedroom.

She had extensive bruising and a post mortem examination found she had died from a ruptured spleen, which caused internal bleeding.

'I kill my wife, I kill my wife'

Platakis, now 51, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody after telling officers “I kill my wife, I kill my wife”.

At the sentencing hearing, prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones QC outlined the circumstances of the case.

He said the couple had a “volatile relationship” and that Platakis was often violent towards her, especially when he had been drinking to excess.

He described Ms Zemaitiene as the “breadwinner” in the relationship, working six days a week at a local car wash and that Platakis would turn up most days to ask for money.

Referring to the morning Ms Zemaitiene was found dead, Mr Lloyd-Jones said the precise timing of her death could not be established but that neighbours had heard “lots of shouting and banging” in the hours leading up to the discovery of her badly-bruised body.

The discovery was made when Platakis flagged down a member of the public in the street and said, “Help, my wife is dead”.

Police and paramedics quickly arrived at the scene but it was apparent Ms Zemaitiene had been dead for a number of hours.

Relationship for more than 10 years

Mr Lloyd-Jones went on to say that Platakis – a father of two who moved to the UK following the collapse of a previous marriage in his native Lithuania – had been in a relationship with Ms Zemaitiene for more than 10 years and that there was no question he had unlawfully killed her.

“The death of the deceased was no accident,” he said. “Unlawful force sufficient to rupture her spleen was used against her.”

'A lot of crying, mourning and shock'

Mr Lloyd-Jones said Ms Zemaitiene’s family had chosen not to attend court as they did not wish to come face-to-face with her killer.

However, he said they had provided a statement in which they said Ms Zemaitiene’s death had been “emotionally painful” for them all and there had been “a lot of crying, mourning and shock”.

Clive Stockwell, mitigating on Platakis’ behalf, said his client “does not seek to put forward any justification for what took place”, adding that he was “deeply regretful”.

A 'harrowing case'

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Neil Beddoe, who led the investigation, expressed sympathy for Ms Zemaitiene’s family.

He said: “This is a harrowing case and serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact domestic violence can have.

“Not for the first time, Platakis subjected Valdemara to a brutal and sustained attack and she tragically lost her life as a result.

“While nothing can bring her back, I hope this conviction provides some sense of justice for Valdemara’s family and friends and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“I would also urge neighbours, friends, colleagues or family to report concerns of domestic abuse, as your call might be the one that stops a cycle of domestic violence.”

Tackling domestic abuse remains a key priority for Nottinghamshire Police and the force continues to urge victims to come forward.

If you need help

Detective Inspector Melanie Crutchley said: “I want to reassure anyone who is suffering domestic abuse that Nottinghamshire Police is here to help and support you – you are not alone.

“We consistently work with partners to tackle this issue are dedicated to holding perpetrators to account by bringing these cases to court.

"If you are in danger, please call 999 and we will come to your aid."

A number of confidential support services remain available to those experiencing domestic abuse.

They include the Silent Solution police system, which people can use to report an emergency when it's not safe for them to speak.

Support is also available on the freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline number – 0808 2000 247 and www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk.