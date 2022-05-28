A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old died in Wolverhampton.

Emergency services were called to a canal bridge on Reapers Walk just before 4.15pm on Friday (May 27).

Ambulance crews were treating an injured child but he passed away.

Police say they are working to understand exactly what happened but believe the boy was stabbed. A 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The boy and the woman are both from Wolverhampton and were arrested shortly before 7pm.A cordon has been placed around the scene and officers are urging anyone who saw what happened to contact them.