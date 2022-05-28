Port Vale win at Wembley to earn promotion to League One

Port Vale have been promoted to League One after beating Mansfield Town in the League Two play-off final.

Port Vale scored two goals in five minutes in the first half thanks to Kian Harratt and James Wilson.

Mal Benning scores Port Vale's third Credit: PA Images

Mansfield Town were reduced to ten men in the before the break, after Oliver Hawkins was shown two yellow cards.

After having two goals ruled out for offside, Mal Benning finally got Vale's third goal to put the game beyond doubt.

It means Port Vale return to the third tier of English football for the first time in five years.

For Mansfield Town their 19-year wait to return to England's third division continues.