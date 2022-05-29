Fans 'over the moon' as Nottingham Forest win promotion to the Premier League

Nottingham Forest fans were "over the moon" after winning promotion to the Premier League.

The Reds were victorious in the Championship Playoff Final after their opponents Huddersfield Town scored an own goal just minutes before half time.

After a tense match, Forest held on to win the match 1-0 and secure their place in the top tier for next season - after a 23-year exile.

Thousands of fans made their way to Wembley for the game and others flooded into the pubs in the city to catch the action.

Many have expressed their joy and excitement in seeing their team win promotion.

Richard Walker, 60, watched the match at the Boot Room, just outside the City Ground.

He said: "I'm very emotional right now. It has been an amazing day and an amazing result.

"I have so many memories of watching Forest over the years and it was great to see them win today.

"I knew they could do it and it is just a great day for the whole city."

Forest fans watch the match at the Boot Room, in Nottingham Credit: ITV Central

Many fans were confident that Forest could win the match.

Suki Hohmall, 31, also watched the match at the Boot Room.

She said: "The whole thing is just unreal. I just had a feeling we were going to win today.

"I knew they were the best and it is just great for the city as a whole."

Cathy Taylor Credit: ITV Central

Cathy Taylor, 48, said: "It has been an amazing day. I wanted to believe that we were going to win the match.

"I'm Forest through and through, My dad was a massive forest fan and I have his badge in my bag from when we won the league in 1977/78.

"Forest are just a magic club. This will be a massive lift for the city, for the people, the shops, everybody. It's just amazing."

After taking the lead, tense scenes followed for Forest fans as they watched and hoped that the Reds could hold off Huddersfield.

Forest fans look tense as they watch their team at the Boot Room, in Nottingham

Six minutes were added on at the end and despite the Terriers coming close, Forest were able to hold on and win the match.

Forest fan Steve Edwards, 61, said: "I was just a youngster when we had Brian Clough.

"I have see us do well in playoffs, but we have just missed out over the years, so it's just amazing to see us win today.

"It's a great thing for the whole of the city. I'm over the moon and just overjoyed with the result.