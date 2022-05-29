Nottingham Forest promoted back to the Premier League after Wembley victory

By ITV Central Production Journalist Nick Reid

Nottingham Forest have won promotion back to the Premier League after they beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship Playoff Final 1-0.

An own goal secured the victory for the Reds, meaning the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool will be playing at the City Ground next season.

Thousands of fans descended on Wembley Stadium for the first time in 30 years as the team looked to get back into the top tier of English Football after a 23-year exile.

Fans also flooded into Nottingham itself as pubs up and down the city, including the Boot Room next to the City Ground were filled with Reds fans cheering on their team during the match.

The game was a fast-paced and frenetic encounter as both battled to get into the game.

Forest were keener of the two teams, probing the Huddersfield defence as they attempted to find a way through.

Forest came close to takin the lead on 11 minutes, when Ryan Yates headed a free kick just wide of the post.

Yates came close again on 20 minutes as he powered through the Huddersfield midfield line, but his speculative strike from outside the box sailed over.

Forest continued to attack the Huddersfield goal, but pace began to ease off as the half wore on.

Huddersfield had a fast flurry though towards the end of the half though.

They nearly took the lead when Sorba Thomas ran through the Forest defence on 33 minutes, only for his shot to be saved by Brice Samba.

Danny Ward also came close for the Terriers when he headed a corner wide on 38 minutes.

But it was Forest who took the lead just before half time.

James Garner's ball into the box was pushed into the net by Huddersfield man Levi Colwill to make it 1-0 to Forest.

Huddersfield, desperate to get back into the game, began pummelling the Forest back line in the second half.

Forest though continued to tighten their grip on the game.

Brennan Johnson powered past the Huddersfield back line but his cross deep into the box was cleared away.

With an hour gone, the game continued to twist and turn from one side of the pitch to the other.

Huddersfield fought to get back into the game and Forest tried to put it out of their reach.

Johnson nearly did just that for the Red on 70 minutes when his 30-yard strike zipped across the goal, going wide of the post.

Huddersfield Harry Toffolo had a potential penalty claim dismissed by VAR on 73 minutes, to the delight of Forest fans at Wembley and across Nottingham.

The Terriers began to put pressure on. the Forest defence but to no avail as the Reds held on for the win.