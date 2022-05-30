Bob Hall was known to millions as the sports presenter for ITV News Central from 1981 to the early 2000’s.

He was the consummate professional – a fine broadcaster who could handle the trickiest of situations.

Live television is always fraught with hazards and Bob was a wonderful colleague to have on your side – he could ad-lib his way out of problems with his encyclopaedic knowledge on all manner of subjects.

He was a great mimic, particularly of Brian Clough, and I’m told he used to mimic me behind my back which had colleagues in stitches.

Bob Hall (left) and Bob Warman (right) Credit: Handout

Back in 1993, we became fathers to our daughters, Claudia and Sophie, within weeks of each other and I have fond memories of sharing a beer with Bob and together watching them taking their first steps around the garden.

Although it's some time since we last spoke, the news that Bob has died has come as a shock and naturally sadness.

But it was a privilege to know Bob, to be a colleague of his and enjoy the richness of hiscompany and endless anecdotes.

My thoughts are with his family at this moment.