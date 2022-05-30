The MP for Kenilworth and Southam has become the latest Conservative to publicly call for Boris Johnson's resignation.

Jeremy Wright wrote that the party gate scandal had "done real and lasting damage to the reputation not just of this government but to the institutions and authority of Government more generally."

The former attorney general concluded that "for the good of this and future governments, the Prime Minister must resign."

More than twenty MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson to quit - although it would take fifty-four of them to submit letters of no confidence to the parties 1922 Committee to trigger a vote on the Prime Minister's future.

Wright has been the MP for Kenilworth and Southam - previously Rugby and Kenilworth - since 2005.

He served as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport for a year under Theresa May's administration between 2018 and 2019, and previously spent almost four years as Attorney General.

Newcastle-under-Lyme MP Aaron Bell submits letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson

Central Lobby May 2022: After cost of living comments, are politicians out of touch ?