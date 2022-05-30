A minor earthquake hit Shropshire and Nottinghamshire today, the British Geological survey (BSG) have said.

The minor quake was recorded as shaking Shropshire at 14:36 this afternoon at a depth of eight kilometres, centring near the village of Wem.

The quake registered as a magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale, and caused some residents of the affected counties to note their houses shaking.

The BSG said that they had "received numerous reports that this event has been felt by residents in Shropshire and surrounding counties."

Tremors were felt in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

In Long Eaton, which borders Nottinghamshire, residents said rooms and desks had been "shaking" as a result of the small shake.

One local resident said, "I think we may have just had a tremor - the desks and room shook."

In Shropshire, where the quake originated, Leigh-Anne tweeted: "Earthquake felt in Shrewsbury England today!

"That was a weird experience!" whilst Louise Elliott agreed, "Anyone else feel an earthquake in the Stoke-on-Trent area just now?"