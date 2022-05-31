Heartbroken family pay tribute to teen who in Wolverhampton

The heartbroken family of a 15-year-old boy who died in Wolverhampton say that they have been "held in a nightmare since his death".

Officers from West Midlands Police say Zane Smart died on Friday, May 27, "from a stab wound to his chest" in Pendeford.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with murder and will appear before Wolverhampton magistrates today (May 31).

A 46-year-old woman who police arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released pending further enquiries.

In a tribute to Zane, released via West Midlands Police, his family say their world has stopped turning and want him to be remembered as the "funny, loving boy he truly was".

The tribute reads: "Words cannot describe the unbearable loss we feel as Zane’s family.

"He was a brother, a son, a grandson, a nephew who was loved deeply.

"The world keeps turning but for us it has stopped still, we are held in a nightmare from the moment he lost his life to yet more knife crime.

“We want him to be remembered as the funny, loving boy he truly was, with an infectious dimpled smile that lit up any room.

"Zane you are the kindest soul, and we love you deeply. We will never stop loving you and being in your corner, our boy.

“As a family we urge anyone who saw or heard anything, if you have Snapchats or videos, send them anonymously to the police, please help us make sure another life is not lost.

"Your help now could perhaps protect your own loved ones but will certainly bring justice to our boy.”

Police say Zane was part of a group of a people standing outside Pendeford Fish Bar, The Haymarket at about 3.40pm.

Officers say they still need to identify everyone who was there so that they can speak to them about what happened.

It is believed by police that a video allegedly showing some of the incident was posted on Snapchat.

Officers say the video is vital to their investigation and are appealing for anyone with a copy of it to send it in, or let them know which accounts it was shared by.

Specialist family liaisons officers continue to support Zane’s family through their most unimaginable nightmare.

Searches have now been completed at the scene and the canal, and cordons have been lifted.

Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police should contact them urgently via Live Chat.

If you have a copy of the video, you should email the investigation team directly on homicide_t5@westmidlands.police.uk.

People can also contact Crimestoppers. which is an anonymous service, and quote reference number 2838 of 27/05/22.