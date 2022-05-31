Play Brightcove video

People have come for miles to visit the Coventry chip shop which has become an overnight internet sensation

Hungry folk have been left baffled after a Coventry chip shop has gone viral on TikTok.

Fans from across the region, country and the world have been making their way to Binley Mega Chippy to sample its food.

The Binley Road site has been a popular food-stop since opening in the city in 2004, but staff were left baffled when they noticed huge queues building outside the doors last week.

Workers have been keen to get to the bottom of their newly-found popularity, but are yet to find the root-cause of their success.

Reports online suggest this was all down to the eatery being included in a video about takeaways that went viral on social media.

Since then, videos and a jingle have appeared across social media expressing their love for the fabled eatery which have all had thousands of views.

And with BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend taking place in Coventry last weekend, this has pushed the eatery further into the spotlight, gaining even more prowess online and with visitors.

Fans have been sharing their love for the chippy on social media which has boosted it even further.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Binley Mega Chippy I love you so much i have a 1000000 bilion page essay on how much i love you."

Another wrote: "Binley Mega Chippy: the best chippy in the world."

A third said: "No idea why Binley Mega cChippy is all over tiktok but i love it."

Even London North Eastern Railway got in on the act.

They wrote on Twitter: "BRB we’re just enjoying a Binley Mega Chippy."

So far #BinleyMegaChippy has more than 144 million views and #Binley itself has more than 47 million views.

Several fan accounts for the chippy have also been created on TikTok each with thousands of followers and thousands of views on the videos that have been posted.

Binley Mega Chippy sells everything you’d expect from a classic British chip shop.

The site is open between 11am and 11pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm on Fridays, 5pm to 11pm on Saturdays and 11am to 11pm on Sundays.

