ITV News Central's Phil Brewster went to meet Leicester's very own Elvis

A Leicester teen has been left with no suspicious minds after sharing his love for 50s, 60s and 70s music icon Elvis Presley.

Donning his white jumpsuit, sunglasses and carrying a guitar, Luca McManus has been obsessed with "the King" from a young age after hearing classic tune Blue Suede Shoes.

Since that day, the 13-year-old's obsession with the musical hero has grown and he now has a huge collection of his music, films and memorabilia.

Our reporter Phil Brewster was all shuck up as Luca spoke to him about his passion for everything Elvis.

Luca said: "It all stared with my sister Kim just messing about and she said play a song and the song was Blue Suede Shoes and I played it on the Alexa and I just found it so great.

"It was really catchy, the song was just brilliant and I started shaking my legs and I got more into him and it's all expanded now.

"I think it's his style of music from the 50s to the 60s, the late 70s and from when he was in the army and stuff it was so fascinating.

"It's all great, the music videos, you see him everywhere. He wasn't a shy man at all and it was just iconic back then.

"He changed music, he's the king of rock 'n' roll, all of his concerts fans would just go crazy , girls would scream for him."

It's not hard to come up with birthday present ideas for Luca Credit: ITV

As well as being such a huge fan of his work Luca also has a large collection of Elvis memorabilia including vinyls, CDs, albums, pictures, books, films, flags and other items.

An American flag bedecks his bed and pictures of Elvis line the walls.

His room is also teaming with vinyl records, books and other memorabilia and he stands in the jumpsuit which he got for World Book Day.

He said: "Yeah you could say i'm a bit obsessive about him, but obviously he's so an iconic. I want to get everything of his stuff.

"My dad travelled quite a bit for this jumpsuit, so thank you to dad. It's a lovely jumpsuit and I just became addicted to that.

"My family they all love it, parties, family gatherings, I bring the suit and I'll sing for them, friends just find it great. Even though they have a different taste in music, they do like it.

"All the teachers at my school loved it and they call me Elvis."

His collection includes, books, records, posters, and even an Elvis themed vinyl player Credit: ITV

Luca also does his own concerts and is taking part in a competition to win tickets to Graceland.

He said: "I've never been, it's my all-time dream. It's far away but it's worth it. I think it would be a great experience just to walk where he was and be where he was, even his home it's crazy."

Sonia McManus, Luca's mum spoke about her son's love of Elvis.

She said: He loves him. Obsessed with him, watched all the films it's just grown and grown.

"I never get sick of it, when I'm washing up I can hear it and I'm normally singing away as well while I'm washing up or whatever.

"From an early age he used to like finding stuff out the war, so when Elvis come into his life we weren't surprised at all.

"He's got an old head on young shoulders, so it didn't surprise us at all. His love for him is phenomenal really.

"He loves to be around the elderly, he loves talking to them.

"It would be unbelievable if we went to Graceland," she said.

"I keep saying to him even if you don't win, you've had some recognition and that in itself is amazing for his age but for him to win it - I think I'd cry."