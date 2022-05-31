Three people charged with murder over Oliver Freckleton death

A further three people have been charged with a man's murder, bringing the total number of charges to nine.

Isiah Hall, 18, and Adam Viola, 19, both from Derbyshire, along with a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with murder on Tuesday, Staffordshire Police said.

Oliver Freckleton was stabbed to death in Burton-upon-Trent on Saturday December 11, 2021 - the day before his 20th birthday.

The father was found dead at a house in the Stretton area and a post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a stab wound.

His family said he would "walk into any room and instantly light it up" and that he "idolised" his baby daughter.

'He had his whole life in front of him'

Following his death, Mr Freckleton's family released a joint statement saying: "Oliver was our world and has given us 19 years of love, laughter and wonderful memories. He would walk into any room and instantly light it up.

"Oliver idolised his friends and family, but more than anything in the world his baby daughter and girlfriend.

"He had his whole life in front of him and the pain we are feeling now is overwhelming.

"Just the thought of not seeing his cheeky smile or hearing his big booming voice again is breaking our hearts. Our lives will never be the same."

The three people charged with murder remain in custody and are due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.

Chardon Carlington Carnagie, 18, of Grampian Way, Derby, and Travel Reid, 20, of Sinfin Lane in Derby have previously appeared in court charged with murder.

Two 16-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, none of whom can be named, have also previously been charged with murder.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police added: "Officers would like to urge individuals not to speculate over the case on social media as you may prejudice legal proceedings."