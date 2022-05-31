Where can I celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the Midlands?

Street parties, afternoon teas, beacon lighting and dancing - hundreds of events and celebrations have been planned throughout the region to celebrate her majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

The bank holiday weekend will run from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

Big events including the Platinum Party at the Palace concert, the Trooping of the Colour and the Queen's birthday parade will be taking place in London - but here's how you can get involved right here in the Midlands:

Big Jubilee Lunch

Communities across the UK are invited to come together to celebrate the jubilee with The Big Jubilee Lunch.

Almost one and a half thousand people across the UK have signed up to host lunches over the weekend, including plenty in the Midlands.

From sharing a cup of tea with neighbours to bigger bashes in the street, millions of people will come together for the locally organised events.

An interactive map has been set up to show people where the events are taking place.

Birmingham's Symphony Hall

Inside Birmingham's Symphony Hall Credit: Associated Press

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will be performing a selection of works from throughout the queen's reign at Symphony Hall on Thursday evening (2 June).

It will include music from the coronation, works dedicated to The Queen and HRH The Princess Margaret, music from across the Commonwealth, My Fair Lady (a personal favourite of Queen Elizabeth II) and bagpipes.

Black Country Living Museum

History lovers are being encouraged to dress in red, white and blue and head to the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley to join past monarchs for the celebrations.

The Bostin' Jubilee Bash street party kicks off around 11am and will include a whole host of characters.

Dudley Zoo and Castle

The zoo and castle will be draped in bunting for a day of celebrations on Thursday (June 2).

Courtyard entertainment will include Dippy the clown, face painting, animal encounters and a corgi trail around the site.

West Midlands Safari Park

Indian rhinoceros Sunanda and Seto cool down at West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley. Credit: PA

West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley is hosting a Safari Street Party from Saturday (May 28) through to Sunday (June 5).

There will be stilt walkers, craft clubs and fun for all the family.

Warwick Market Place

Families in Warwick are invited to the Market Place to celebrate the jubilee with live music and family fun.

The event has been organised by the town council and will run from 12pm until 7pm on June 2.

Martley's Jubilee Jamboree at Martley Memorial Hall

Another street party in Worcester is taking place at the Jewry Sport Field on Thursday.

Guests are being invited to bring their own picnics and take part in the community games.

In the evening there will be a barbeque, music and entertainment followed by a glow stick party to take in the lighting of the Beacon on Berrow Hill.

On Friday (June 3) there will be a family walk around the village led by local historians.

Nottingham Castle

Nottingham Castle Credit: PA

The castle is hosting a four-day garden party over the bank holiday weekend, following the success of its "Easter Weekender" festival.

It will include craft making, face painting, open-air installations and a special performance of Alice in Wonderland on the castle's bandstand.

There will also be live music from 11am each day from a range of local musicians and bands.

Car Colston Common

There will be music, street food, bars and a bit of friendly competition at Car Colston Common in Nottinghamshire on Friday (3 June).

Villagers are invited to take part in community games such as rounders, tug of war and a quiz to be in with a chance to win the Platinum Village Trophy.

Riverside Festival in Leicester

Leicester will join in the celebrations over the bank holiday weekend by hosting the Riverside Festival on Saturday (4 June) and Sunday (5 June).

The Castle Gardens will become home to a cinema which will be playing out footage of the Royal Family from over the years and there will be a mixture of eco-themed activities.

A Right Royal Bake Off

Celebrations will also take place New Parks in Leicester, where the New Friends club will be holding a Jubilee quiz at the library on Tuesday, May 31, as well as a Queen’s wardrobe arts and crafts session.

Team Hub in Leicester is also putting on a street party along St Oswalds Road on Thursday, June 2.

Cider and ales in Derbyshire

Through to Sunday, June 5 the Silk Mill pub in Derby is hosting a Cask Ale and Cider festival as part of the Jubilee Weekend festivities. More than 30 ciders and over 20 ales will be available during the festival.

Military parade in Derby

Jubilee Military Parade with the Royal Engineers, starting from Cathedral Green at 1pm and reaching the Council House at 2pm on Sunday June 4.

Troops from the Royal Engineers (170 Infrastructure Support Engineer Group) will parade to a marching band.

At the Council House they will give a royal salute to the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire and their Commander, Colonel Gavin Hatcher OBE, commanding officers, the Mayor of Derby and High Sherriff, followed by the national anthem.