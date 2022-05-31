Pressure is building on the Prime Minister as he continues to deal with the aftermath of the now infamous party gate scandal, laid bare in a report published by Sue Gray last week.

Well over twenty Conservative MPs have now called for Boris Johnson to quit.

But it would take fifty-four of them to submit an official letter of no-confidence to the parties 1922 Committee to trigger a confidence vote in the PM.

Seven MPs from the Midlands have so far said - or strongly implied - that they think the Prime Minister should be considering his position.

What's less clear is how many of them have taken the plunge to submit letters of no confidence.

Listed below are their names:

Alicia Kearns

Alicia Kearns speaking in the Commons Credit: File photo

Ms Kearns has been the Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton since 2019, and sits on the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

In January she was accused of being a member of the so-called 'Pork Pie Plot' of Tory MPs who met to discuss ousting the Prime Minister - something she denied.

After the publication of the Sue Grey report, she reiterated that Mr Johnson no longer enjoyed her support.

"The prime minister was complicit in the holding of many goodbye parties for his staff, which we now know displayed a complete disregard for restrictions and were complete with vomiting, fighting and bullying," she wrote.

"I can only conclude that the Prime Minister's account of events to Parliament was misleading."

"The prime minister continues not to hold my confidence," she concluded.

Jeremy Wright

Jeremy Wright MP Credit: File photo

The MP for Kenilworth and Southam called for the Prime Ministers resignation on Monday.

Mr Wright is a former Culture Secretary, and also served as Attorney General.

In his letter, Jeremy Wright wrote that the party gate scandal had "done real and lasting damage to the reputation not just of this government but to the institutions and authority of Government more generally."

The former attorney general concluded that "for the good of this and future governments, the Prime Minister must resign."

Andrew Bridgen

Andrew Bridgen MP Credit: File photo

Andrew Bridgen had submitted a letter to the 1922 Committee which he later withdrew, citing the war in Ukraine.

However, the North West Leicestershire MP said he had resubmitted his letter late yesterday afternoon.

He emailed his constituents saying that "further revelations over the past week" had prompted his decision.

Mr Bridgen endorsed Boris Johnson during the 2019 leadership election, but told constituents that "I and colleagues have put in a letter of no confidence over the past few days and it may well be the numbers are close to triggering a vote of no confidence."

Aaron Bell

Aaron Bell MP Credit: File photo

The MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme since 2019 told ITV News Central he had 'serious problems' with the PMs leadership back in February.

He later announced he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson.

In a tweet, Mr Bell said he was "profoundly disappointed" to have done so.

"The breach of trust that the events in No 10 Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes his [Boris Johnson's] position untenable.

"I believe it is in the country's best interests that this matter is resolved as soon as possible."

Andrew Mitchell

Andrew Mitchell MP Credit: File photo

Sutton Coldfield's MP has been in parliament for over twenty years, and briefly served as a government Chief Whip under David Cameron.

He was one of the earliest Tories to withdraw support for the PM, telling the House of Commons in January that Mr Johnson 'no longer enjoys my support' after Sue Gray published her initial findings.

Andrea Leadsom

Andrea Leadsom MP Credit: File photo

Former Minister and twice leadership contender Andrea Leadsom has not explicitly said the Prime Minister should resign.

But in a letter published on Tuesday she said "the conclusion I have drawn from the Sue Gray report is that there have been unacceptable failings of leadership that cannot be tolerated and are the responsibility of the Prime Minister."

"Each of my Conservative MP colleagues and I must now decide individually on what is the right course of action that will restore confidence in our government."

As a former Environment Secretary, Leader of the House of Commons and Business Secretary under Johnson, she's one of the most high profile figures to express negative views on this government, something that will add to the pressure on Number 10.

Nigel Mills

Nigel Mills Credit: File photo

The MP for Amber Valley in Derbyshire called for the Prime Minister to resign in April. During an interview, he gave his reasoning as "laws are laws, and if you break them there has to be a consequence".

He also said he intended to submit a letter of no confidence to 1922 Committee Chair Sir Graham Brady.