Woman found dead in country lane named by police

A woman who was found dead in a country lane in Worcestershire has been named by police.

Officers from West Mercia Police say 35-year-old Kerry Owen was found dead on Wast Hills Lane, in Hopwood, on Friday (27 May).

Alan Edney, aged 30, of Kenilworth Road, Birmingham, has been charged with murder and remanded to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today (31 May).

A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Wast Hills Lane has been re-opened after previously being shut for police investigation work.