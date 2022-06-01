Is something happening this weekend? Des's Jubilee weather forecast

There is a question I’ve been asked repeatedly every day for the past month.

Young or old, all have had this one question on their mind.

Some have had a demonic and seriously intense look in their eye. Their faces shiny and bright , the light bouncing around and off their sweat as if all was dependant on my answer.

(No doubt they’ve made big big plans.)

Others have subtly dropped it in a casual conversation without an accent, almost thrown away and under-breath. But in doing so, like a tell in a poker game, they have given the game away. And that game is one of a desperate need for me to answer a single question.

The question growing ever more important as the bank holiday weekend looms ever closer.

The thing is… I know what I say has the power to turn a smile around until it's upside down.

Des can remember the Queen's Silver Jubilee back in 1977 Credit: File photo

But I can’t - as some dearly wish – control the weather. If I could, come Thursday, Friday Saturday and Sunday I’d bless blue skies, sunshine, and temperatures in the mid 20s upon us all.

Looking back, I know I’m one of the fortunate ones to have delighted in celebrating the Queens Silver Jubilee back in 1977.

When Derby – my home town - was made a city. A couple of years before we'd won the cup and a few other trophies. We weren’t a bad side, but I digress.

I remember my dad holding me up on his shoulders and the Queen waving as her car drove by. Maybe its my imagination, but I’m sure she gave me a wink as if to say ‘You’ll be alright son’ and I think I was, have been and am.

Anyway, the answer to the question of ‘What the weekend weather going to be like?'

Good amounts of dry weather with warm sunshine and light winds, although a risk of showers continues.