ITV News Central's Jane Hesketh went to meet the Nottinghamshire student behind the emblem

As the country prepares to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, one image is now a common sight in villages and towns around the nation.

A single line drawing of St Edward's crown, which the Queen wore at her coronation back in 1952, on a purple background.

Behind it is Edward Roberts, a 20-year old graphic design student from Southwell in Nottinghamshire.

He entered a competition to create the official emblem, and described the moment he won as "totally unexpected."

"My mum was sat opposite me recording me so to see her reaction was lovely."

Mr Roberts's image has been engraved on flags and key rings, and immortalised on commemorative plates and mugs.

The second-year student said he wanted to make sure the design was "relevant" and reflected the Queen's seventy years of service.

"I wanted to make it a bit more relevant to the brief by adding the digits of seventy," he explained. "To make it really relevant to the platinum Jubilee."

Edward said it's "something very good to put" on his CV

Despite his success, Edward is staying humble, and enjoying the reaction of friends and the sight of his emblem in such prominent positions across the UK.

"It's a very good thing to put on my CV", he says, laughing. "Let's put it that way."