ITV News Central reporter Mark Gough met the women who got stranded in Bulgaria after their flight home was cancelled

A group of women from Wolverhampton say they're trapped in Bulgaria after their flight home was cancelled.

It comes as Birmingham airport has been rocked by a series of days in which passengers have faced delays both when checking in, and when collecting their bags on arrival at the airport.

Videos and pictures shown to ITV News Central over the past few days show people sleeping on floors, and mounds of luggage left abandoned by passengers - some of whom have faced delays of over two hours to collect their things.

Today, airline TUI released a statement urging passengers back to the airport to collect lost luggage, or said it could arrange for delivery by courier.

On Monday, the flight home for the Wolverhampton group was cancelled.

The airport has been hit with huge queues over recent months Credit: Supplied

"When we got to the airport... there was such a chaos that we didn't know what was happening," said Vidya Miha.

"Obviously nobody was giving us any directions as we got to the checking in desks. "But even then it was absolutely chaos. Absolutely chaos at the airport." "Some of the people want to go home to their loved ones and some of the people have got children from flying from abroad that they want to see if they fly back out of the country."

"So they're all frustrated and they're all eager to get away from here back home safely as soon as possible."

Today Birmingham airport said that they apologised for those who should have travelled home on Monday, and cited operational issues as reasons for grounding the plane.

They said the group had been issued new tickets for a flight out of Bulgaria this evening.

It's not just Birmingham airport that's struggling. Airlines across the country are grappling with delays.

But with 147,000 passengers set to fly from the facility over the weekend, it could be hard for the airport to cope.