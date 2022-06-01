Petition launched to award Steve Cooper freedom of the city in Nottingham

A petition has been launched to award Steve Cooper the freedom of the city of Nottingham, days after Nottingham Forest won promotion to the Premier League.

It's been launched on Nottingham City Council's website on Tuesday afternoon, and is already gaining hundreds of signatures.

In a supporting statement, organisers write that freedom should be awarded to the Forest manager "to recognise his outstanding achievement of taking the Reds from the bottom of the league to the Premier League."

"The recognition is also for the whole team and staff."

Fans celebrating in Nottingham were delighted about the win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley on Sunday

Thousands of Forest fans gathered in Nottingham's Old Market Square on Monday to celebrate a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley on Sunday.

It's the first time the team will play in the top flight of English football for twenty-three years.

