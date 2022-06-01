This year mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, and as part of celebrations Beacons and bonfires will be lit across the Midlands.

This tradition to mark the anniversary of a monarchs reign will be an opportunity for communities to come together.

On Thursday June the 2nd, at 9:45 in the evening more than two thousand beacons and bonfires will be illuminated across Britain and the Commonwealth.

Is there a beacon ceremony where you live in the Midlands?

Some ceremonies in the West Midlands include:

Shropshire

Sibdon Carwood

Trefonen Hill Walk - Mynydd Myfyr

Burwarton Estate – Summit of Brown Clee Hill

Prees Parish Council – Prees Cricket and Recreation Club, Prees

Loggerheads Parish Council – Loggerheads, Market Drayton

Staffordshire and Wolverhampton

St Peter's Church, St Peter’s Square, Wolverhampton

Kingstone Jubilee Group – Kingstone Parish Council

Croxden Parish Council – Wood Farm, Greatgate, Tean

Tean Leys Farm – Bagals Ordinary Worms, Leigh, Stoke of Trent

North Staffordshire Combine Healthcare NHS Trust, Stoke on Trent

Hixon Millennium Green Trust – Hixon Millennium Green, Hixon, Stafford

Birmingham and Solihull

Victoria Square, Birmingham city centre

The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – Bristol Road South, Northfield, Birmingham

St Stephen the Martyr Church, Rednal, Birmingham

Kingshurst Parish Council, Kingshurst

Wythall Community Association

Worcestershire

Beacon Hill, Worcester

Stock & Bradley Parish Council

Hanley Broadheath - Top Horse Pasture, Court Farm, Hanley, Childe

Worcester City Council - Fort Royal Park, Worcester

Hartlebury Castle Preservation Trust – The Sphere, Hartlebury Castle, Hartlebury

Kempsey Parish Council – Kempsey Common, Kempsey

Redditch Borough Council – Arrow Valley Pa

Warwickshire

Burton Green Residents’ Association, junction of Cromwell Lane and Red Lane, Burton Green

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Committee and Atherstone Town Council – Atherstone

Alcester Town Council and Alcester Royal British Legion – Alcester Centenary Field, Alcester

Warwickshire County Council – Oversley Castle, Alcester

Home Field, Park Farm, Claverdon

Stratford upon-Avon Town Council

Some ceremonies in the East Midlands include:

Nottingham

Green’s Windmill, Sneinton

Clifton Flower Park, Clifton

Woodthorpe Park, Woodthorpe

Bulwell Bogs, Bulwell

Derbyshire

Solomon’s Temple at Grin Low in Buxton

Eureka Park Swadlincote

Cathedral Green, Iron Gate

Leicestershire

Beacon Hill County Park

Argents Mead

Bradgate Park

Coventry Road recreation ground, Lutterworth

The Centenery Paddock, Countesthorpe

Nottinghamshire