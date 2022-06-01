Skip to content

Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations beacon lighting - where to watch in the Midlands

Credit: PA IMAGES

This year mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, and as part of celebrations Beacons and bonfires will be lit across the Midlands.

This tradition to mark the anniversary of a monarchs reign will be an opportunity for communities to come together.

On Thursday June the 2nd, at 9:45 in the evening more than two thousand beacons and bonfires will be illuminated across Britain and the Commonwealth.

Is there a beacon ceremony where you live in the Midlands?

Some ceremonies in the West Midlands include:

Shropshire

  • Sibdon Carwood

  • Trefonen Hill Walk - Mynydd Myfyr

  • Burwarton Estate – Summit of Brown Clee Hill

  • Prees Parish Council – Prees Cricket and Recreation Club, Prees

  • Loggerheads Parish Council – Loggerheads, Market Drayton

Staffordshire and Wolverhampton

  • St Peter's Church, St Peter’s Square, Wolverhampton

  • Kingstone Jubilee Group – Kingstone Parish Council

  • Croxden Parish Council – Wood Farm, Greatgate, Tean

  • Tean Leys Farm – Bagals Ordinary Worms, Leigh, Stoke of Trent

  • North Staffordshire Combine Healthcare NHS Trust, Stoke on Trent

  • Hixon Millennium Green Trust – Hixon Millennium Green, Hixon, Stafford

Credit: PA IMAGES

Birmingham and Solihull

  • Victoria Square, Birmingham city centre

  • The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – Bristol Road South, Northfield, Birmingham

  • St Stephen the Martyr Church, Rednal, Birmingham

  • Kingshurst Parish Council, Kingshurst

  • Wythall Community Association

Worcestershire

  • Beacon Hill, Worcester

  • Stock & Bradley Parish Council

  • Hanley Broadheath - Top Horse Pasture, Court Farm, Hanley, Childe

  • Worcester City Council - Fort Royal Park, Worcester

  • Hartlebury Castle Preservation Trust – The Sphere, Hartlebury Castle, Hartlebury

  • Kempsey Parish Council – Kempsey Common, Kempsey

  • Redditch Borough Council – Arrow Valley Pa

Warwickshire

  • Burton Green Residents’ Association, junction of Cromwell Lane and Red Lane, Burton Green

  • The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Committee and Atherstone Town Council – Atherstone

  • Alcester Town Council and Alcester Royal British Legion – Alcester Centenary Field, Alcester

  • Warwickshire County Council – Oversley Castle, Alcester

  • Home Field, Park Farm, Claverdon

  • Stratford upon-Avon Town Council

Some ceremonies in the East Midlands include:

Nottingham

  • Green’s Windmill, Sneinton

  • Clifton Flower Park, Clifton

  • Woodthorpe Park, Woodthorpe

  • Bulwell Bogs, Bulwell

Derbyshire

  • Solomon’s Temple at Grin Low in Buxton

  • Eureka Park Swadlincote

  • Cathedral Green, Iron Gate

Leicestershire

  • Beacon Hill County Park

  • Argents Mead

  • Bradgate Park

  • Coventry Road recreation ground, Lutterworth

  • The Centenery Paddock, Countesthorpe

Nottinghamshire

  • East Markham Playing Field

  • Governors' Field, Woodborough

  • Robin Hood hill, Oxton

  • The Green, Cotgrave

