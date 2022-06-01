Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations beacon lighting - where to watch in the Midlands
This year mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, and as part of celebrations Beacons and bonfires will be lit across the Midlands.
This tradition to mark the anniversary of a monarchs reign will be an opportunity for communities to come together.
On Thursday June the 2nd, at 9:45 in the evening more than two thousand beacons and bonfires will be illuminated across Britain and the Commonwealth.
Is there a beacon ceremony where you live in the Midlands?
Some ceremonies in the West Midlands include:
Sibdon Carwood
Trefonen Hill Walk - Mynydd Myfyr
Burwarton Estate – Summit of Brown Clee Hill
Prees Parish Council – Prees Cricket and Recreation Club, Prees
Loggerheads Parish Council – Loggerheads, Market Drayton
Staffordshire and Wolverhampton
St Peter's Church, St Peter’s Square, Wolverhampton
Kingstone Jubilee Group – Kingstone Parish Council
Croxden Parish Council – Wood Farm, Greatgate, Tean
Tean Leys Farm – Bagals Ordinary Worms, Leigh, Stoke of Trent
North Staffordshire Combine Healthcare NHS Trust, Stoke on Trent
Hixon Millennium Green Trust – Hixon Millennium Green, Hixon, Stafford
Birmingham and Solihull
Victoria Square, Birmingham city centre
The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – Bristol Road South, Northfield, Birmingham
St Stephen the Martyr Church, Rednal, Birmingham
Kingshurst Parish Council, Kingshurst
Wythall Community Association
Beacon Hill, Worcester
Stock & Bradley Parish Council
Hanley Broadheath - Top Horse Pasture, Court Farm, Hanley, Childe
Worcester City Council - Fort Royal Park, Worcester
Hartlebury Castle Preservation Trust – The Sphere, Hartlebury Castle, Hartlebury
Kempsey Parish Council – Kempsey Common, Kempsey
Redditch Borough Council – Arrow Valley Pa
Burton Green Residents’ Association, junction of Cromwell Lane and Red Lane, Burton Green
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Committee and Atherstone Town Council – Atherstone
Alcester Town Council and Alcester Royal British Legion – Alcester Centenary Field, Alcester
Warwickshire County Council – Oversley Castle, Alcester
Home Field, Park Farm, Claverdon
Stratford upon-Avon Town Council
Some ceremonies in the East Midlands include:
Green’s Windmill, Sneinton
Clifton Flower Park, Clifton
Woodthorpe Park, Woodthorpe
Bulwell Bogs, Bulwell
Solomon’s Temple at Grin Low in Buxton
Eureka Park Swadlincote
Cathedral Green, Iron Gate
Beacon Hill County Park
Argents Mead
Bradgate Park
Coventry Road recreation ground, Lutterworth
The Centenery Paddock, Countesthorpe
East Markham Playing Field
Governors' Field, Woodborough
Robin Hood hill, Oxton
The Green, Cotgrave