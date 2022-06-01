Police have urged people to be "extra vigilant" after a manhunt for a convicted serial sex offender who absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire centered its second day.

Gary Butcher, who has a number of convictions for sex attacks on women, left HMP North Sea Camp near Boston, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Police said people should not approach the "dangerous" 55-year-old, who they believe may have travelled to Leicestershire. The force said he is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

Police said following CCTV inquiries that Butcher may be wearing a long-sleevedgreen jacket, dark blue cargo shorts, and may also be carrying a black No Fearrucksack.

Gary Butcher Credit: Lincolnshire police

He is described as a stocky white male, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes. Police said he has a swallow tattoo on his right arm and "Phillip-Trina"tattooed on his left arm.

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: "We are still appealing for help to find wanted man Gary Butcher, who was reported missing from North Sea Camp in Boston yesterday morning.

"Gary Butcher is a dangerous individual who has previously targeted andcharmed his way into people's homes to carry out his attacks.

"If you do see Gary Butcher, please do not approach him and instead call us on101 or 999 if it's an emergency."