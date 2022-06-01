Play Brightcove video

Bob Warman, ITV News Central presenter, has been awarded an MBE

Buckingham palace has announced honours to coincide with Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

There are recipients from Birmingham, Dudley, Solihull, Walsall, Wolverhampton, Sandwell, Coventry, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

And this year, the list includes a familiar face.

Bob Warman, who has presented the news on ITV Central for 49 years, is among those to be awarded an MBE, for services to Broadcasting and Journalism in the West Midlands.

He is one of the world's longest standing television presenters - and has been a staple of programming in the Midlands for decades.

In an Interview Bob said: "Well I feel very honoured and it must be the proudest moment of my life.

The whole thing has come as a complete surprise but I'd like to thank those who have nominated me and who think I am worthy of this award."

Bob Warman announced his imminent retirement earlier this year Credit: ITV PLC

As well as his media work, Bob has served as a long-standing patron of Acorns Hospices and is the President of the Birmingham Press Club.

Bob has announced that he would be retiring from ITV News Central in July earlier this year.

Below are listed just a few of the other figures from the Midlands honoured for their "extraordinary achievements."

Badrun Nesa Pasha MBE for services to the Bangladeshi community in the West Midlands

Ms Pasha came to the UK in 1963 and became well known as a voice for victims of atrocities and genocide in what was formerly known as East Pakistan.

She later trained as a social worker, and co-founded the Bangladesh Women Association, with now has it's own resource centre and has founded schools across the community.

In 2004, she co-founded the Sircer Pasha Welfare Trust, which has provided healthcare and primary education. among other services, to over 250,000 woman in rural parts of Bangladesh.

Tariq Ali MBE for services to the community in Wolverhampton during Covid-19

Tariq worked throughout the pandemic to set up community COVID testing and vaccination centres.

He ran campaigns encouraging people to use the services at his local mosque, as well as through working with groups serving homeless and vulnerable people. He also personally delivered testing kits to those unable to leave their homes, communicating with local GPs to do so.

Jackie Careless BEM for services to the community in Northfield, Birmingham

Jackie's charity, Allen's Cross Community Association, grows produce and supplies fresh vegetables to the community. She managed to donate over 300 kits to people to encourage them to grow their own food.

During COVID lockdowns, the group distributed fresh produce and growing kits among the local community.

Natalie Queiroz MBE for services to Young people and the Prevention of Knife Crime

Ms Quieroz has used her lived experiences as a victim of knife crime to drive home the reality of its affects to young people.

Since she was attacked, she's become a best selling author, TEDx speaker, and motivational speaker, as well as fundraising for Midlands Air Ambulance.

Stephanie Ann Sirr MBE for services to the Arts

Miss Sirr is the Chief Executive Officer of Nottingham Playhouse.

The playhouse is located in Beeston.

Michael David Gregory MBE for services to health and to the community in the East Midlands

Mr Gregory is the Chair of the Patient Participation Group at Charnwood Community Medical Group.

Dr Liam Vincent Fleming MBE for services to the Environment

Dr Fleming is from Bourne in Lincolnshire.

As the Co-Leader of International Advice, a Joint Nature Conservation Committee, he has been awarded an MBE.