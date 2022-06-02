Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of people flocked to a free party in Hanley Park in Stoke-on-Trent as four days of celebration marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee got underway.

The event featured live music, magic shows, and acts dressed in Union Jack-themed clothing.

The party atmosphere remained throughout the day as the sun stayed shining for much of the afternoon.

ITV Central spoke to some of those at the party, who told us:

"We've got wonderful music in the background, families on the lawn, everybody's celebrating, it's a wonderful atmosphere."

"It's once in a lifetime, our beautiful Queen has reached her 70th anniversary."

"We're having a fabulous time, managed to meet up with loads of friends, it's brilliant."

There was also an extra surprise for onlookers - a special evergreen display to mark the occasion.

Lorraine Beardmore, Stoke-on-Trent City Councillor, told us: "To have a permanent display here in the park, in such a beautiful location as well, is really important and it's something that people can come and visit and remember the events of the Jubilee weekend."

Watch as the special evergreen display is revealed

For most people, the event was simply a good chance to enjoy the sunshine - and celebrate the country's first ever Platinum Jubilee.

And with three more days of celebrations to come - it seems the party is just getting started.

