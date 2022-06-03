A Black Country chippy has been transformed to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with a huge Union Jack painted across the front of the building.Ivan's Fish & Chip Shop in Cradley Heath is now a giant 65sqm flag.The family-run business has been going for 65 years and is now operated by Ivan's son Warren Rudge, his wife Jenny and their son James.

It took just two days to finish painting the Union Jack Credit: BPM Media

Warren, 54, and 32-year-old James spent two days transforming the shop front. The pair painted for 12 hours each day.

They finished at 10.30pm on Wednesday night, just in time for the celebrations to begin.12.5 litres of paint and 300m of masking tape was used to create the Union Jack.

12.5 litres of paint and 300m of masking tape was used Credit: BPM Media

Warren said: "I've always been a strong supporter of the Queen so we wanted to do something to celebrate the 70 years.

"We were thinking what to do and we decided to paint the shop."We only decided to do it on Sunday. It's more impressive than we imagined. It took us two days, we did 12 hours each day - I'm aching now.

Warren and James spent two days transforming their shop Credit: BPM Media

"We painted it twice, we had to do two coats. We do really like it and would like to keep aspects of it. We're so lucky to have such a great flag."We'd have done it twice as quick if we didn't have to keep waving every two seconds, I could've done with a third waving arm! It's got to be one of the biggest Union Jacks in the country. You can see it for miles."As the shop is 65 years old we've had some customers all that time, some have brought in their children's children as well."