West Midlands Police have been sent a photograph of a woman laying in bushes in Burbury park, Newtown in Birmingham and are appealing for information, to check if she is ok.

On the photo, the woman is shown to be unconscious. She is dressed in grey trousers which have large checked lines on them. She is wearing black pumps, but no socks.

She has a long pink v-neck top on and a black cardigan with white stars on the sleeves. A blue lanyard with white writing is around her neck.

She is described as white, in her 20s or early 30s with long, dark hair.

West Midlands Police say the photo was taken on a mobile phone in Burbury park, Newton, Birmingham at around 7:45am on Saturday 28th May.

Officers have searched the park, but are now appealing for any information about the woman, to check she is ok.