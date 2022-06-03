A sex offender who absconded from a Lincolnshire Prison has been arrested and brought back into police custody.

Gary Butcher, 55, has a number of convictions for sex attacks on women, and is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

Police launched a manhunt after he absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 31 May.

Butcher was arrested by police at 11.39am on Friday morning (3 June) in the Swadlincote area of Derbyshire after approaching an officer to hand himself in.

He remains in police custody.

A 56-year-old man was also arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with incident, and remains in police custody.

He will be returned to closed prison conditions while the investigation continues.

Police had last week issued an appeal seeking information about the whereabouts of Butcher, a sex offender, described as "dangerous."

"Gary Butcher is a dangerous individual who has previously targeted and charmed his way into people's homes to carry out his attacks," the police appeal said.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rachael Cox said: "Following a round-the-clock investigation to bring Butcher into custody, I’m pleased to be able to say that we have now apprehended this man.

"At this stage, we don’t believe he’s committed further offences.

"Our appeal has had huge support from the public, and we’re very grateful for that, and would like to say thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or provided information. This was very much a collaborative effort with our officers and staff working tirelessly with neighbouring forces and partner agencies to apprehend Butcher."