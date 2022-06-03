Robbie Williams will perform at Vale Park-the home-ground for Port Vale FC in Stoke-on-Trent tomorrow, in a homecoming charity concert.

The show was originally scheduled during the Covid pandemic, with early bird tickets purchased as far back as 2020 still valid.

Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the concert on Saturday.

What is the concert in support of?

The charity event aims to raise money for local children's charities the Hubb Foundation, Donna Louise Children's Hospice and UNICEF.

How is Robbie Williams connected to Staffordshire?

Williams was born in Stoke-on-Trent, the largest town in the county. He was awarded freedom of the city in 2014.

Because of the volume of people attending the gig, drivers are being reminded that a number of streets around the Port Vale ground will be closed or have restricted access on the day.

Which roads will be closed?

Hamil Road, from the junction of High Lane to Jenkins Street, and Bycars Road will be closed to through traffic, and there will be no access from Hamil Road to Market Place (North).

Roads with restrictions in place:

A number of residential streets off Hamil Road and surrounding the ground will operate residents-only access including: