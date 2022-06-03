A world record attempt for the most people wearing paper crowns has taken place at the Glastonbudget festival in Leicestershire.

The aim was to raise money for Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland, which like the Queen's reign, is also celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The current record is more than 2,200 hats which was set in India four years ago. Credit: ITV Central

More than 4,000 people were expected to take part in the world record attempt on Friday.

The current record is more than 2,200 hats and was set in India four years ago.

Everyone involved on Friday was wearing a paper crown, coloured in red, white and blue, with the number 70 at the front.

Play Brightcove video

'This means a lot to the charity'

Clare Bloomfield from Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland said: "I think it's amazing to be part of a world record for charity. Really, really thrilled. It means a lot to the charity, it is important."

She added: "We are really hopeful, we've got over 4,000 people hopefully taking part, all wearing crowns.

"We're thrilled we are doing this world record attempt on our 70th anniversary for Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland, to celebrate our 70 years of being a really important part of the city, it's perfect."