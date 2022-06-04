A cow has been killed and three more had to be put down after a car crashed into them on the A46 in Leicestershire.

The collision happened after a herd from a nearby farm walked onto the dual carriageway late last night (Friday 3rd June).

Emergency services were called at 11.40pm after the crash on the stetch of motorway north of Leicester beween Seagrave and Six Hills, close to the Old Gate Road turn-off.

Police said a number of cows had wandered onto the road, leading to a car crashing into one of the animals, killing it.The driver of the car suffered minor injuries. However, three other cows, which were also injured, had to be put down at the scene.

Both sides of the road were shut to traffic while the incident was dealt with. The northbound side opened at about 1am today, and the southbound at about 2.40am.

