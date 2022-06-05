Nine arrested after 3 people stabbed in Leicester city centre

Nine people have been arrested after 3 people were stabbed in Leicester city center overnight.

Leicestershire Police say they were called to reports of a fight on Abbey Street in the Belgrave Gate area of the city at 4.08am.

Officers found two men, both in their 20s, with stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital where of the men is reported to be in a serious but stable condition, while the other suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A third man, in his 20s, presented himself at hospital shortly after the incident. He reported he had suffered a stab wound injury in the incident. He currently remains in hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers say following "initial enquiries at the scene," nine people, aged 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27 and 28, have been arrested in connection with the incident. They all currently remain in custody.

A full investigation has been launched and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information regarding the incident to make contact.

Detective Inspector Simon Pearson said: “We are carrying out a full investigation to establish what has happened. A scene preservation remains in place while our team continue to gather evidence and speak with witnesses.

“The incident happened during the early hours of this morning in the city centre. If you were in the area please think back to anything you may have seen or heard which could help our enquiries. If you have any CCTV footage and have not yet spoken with police of if you were driving in the area and have any dashcam footage then please also make contact with us.

“This incident will understandably cause concern. We have officers in the area speaking with people and offering reassurance. Please speak with them and please be assured that we have a full investigation ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.”