Johnny Depp interacts with guests at Birmingham restaurant

A spokesperson for the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham has said it was an 'absolute pleasure' to host Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck for dinner last night.

The Broad Street based Indian restaurant told ITV News Central that it had been a "once in a lifetime experience," for their team.

"Johnny Depp and his Team were absolutely delighted with the food that we served them and enjoyed our company to the point that he took a takeaway back to the hotel room!"

In a video shared by the restaurant, Mr Depp can be seen hugging guests and having his picture taken, before stopping to speak to a little girl.

More pictures from the night showed Mr Depp and Mr Beck being photographed alongside restaurant staff and fans.

Credit: Varanasi restaurant

It's been reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had been staying at a hotel in Wolverhampton - although a spokesperson has confirmed to ITV News Central that Mr Depp is not booked into the hotel, and nor do they believe he is.

The Hollywood actor has been seen in Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester and even at a wildlife centre in Kent over recent weeks.

His appearances come after his lawsuit against Amber Heard came to a close in the US.

Mr Depp recently won against his ex-wife after a jury found her 2018 article in the Washington Post, about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, to be defamatory.

Mr Beck is playing a concert at Symphony Hall in Birmingham tonight - and it is thought the Hollywood star will be joining him.