Wider searches of woodland near Cuckoos Nook in Walsall are taking place after police found what they believe to be human remains.

West Midlands Police have launched the enquiry near Sutton Road on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were seen in a field with a cordon in place and police tape blocking public footpaths in the area.

Several police vehicles including a white forensics van were also spotted nearby.

Police are treating the discovery as "unexplained" and said the incident had been referred to the coroner.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains in woodland near Cuckoos Nook, Sutton Road, Walsall shortly before 4pm yesterday (4 June).

"The area has been cordoned off for the forensic recovery of the remains and further searches to be carried out.

"The discovery is being treated as unexplained at this moment in time, and we have referred this incident to the coroner.’

Cuckoo's Nook and the Dingle is classified as a Local Nature Reserve (LNR) and a Site of Importance to Nature Conservation (SINC).